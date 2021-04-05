Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $73.27.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

