Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $73.27.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
