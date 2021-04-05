Mirrored Microsoft Hits Market Capitalization of $28.35 Million (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be bought for $248.63 or 0.00419091 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $28.35 million and $247,587.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00073931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00299493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00096694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.16 or 0.00750365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00028762 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 114,015 tokens. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Token Trading

