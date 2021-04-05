Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 8,007 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.58. 18,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,265. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

