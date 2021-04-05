Millburn Ridgefield Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,613 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.97% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000.

NYSEARCA:EWI traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

