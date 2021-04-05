Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $610.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

