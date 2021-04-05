MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.17.

MSTR opened at $703.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $775.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.56. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $109.39 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5,863.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $53,647,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $16,708,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

