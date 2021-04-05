MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MetLife traded as high as $62.66 and last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 12641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MET. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 43,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.