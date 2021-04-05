MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $62.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

