Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Shares of MBWM opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

