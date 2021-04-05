MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,510.50 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.00 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,609.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,517.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

