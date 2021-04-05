Meir Adest Sells 10,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $14.09 on Monday, hitting $269.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

