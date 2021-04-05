Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Gap Up to $28.70

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $30.66. Medallia shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 4,174 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $93,361.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,041.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,940,726 shares of company stock worth $77,837,183 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medallia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Medallia by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,080,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Medallia by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

