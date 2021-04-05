McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.43. 43,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,834. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.51 and its 200-day moving average is $215.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

