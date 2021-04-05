Mattern Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,196 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,799. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $202.25. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average of $175.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

