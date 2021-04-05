Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 9.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 27.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average of $122.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.