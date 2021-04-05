Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,908 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $98.51. 1,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,560. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.70. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

