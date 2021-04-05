Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Marten Transport by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 184,287 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,292 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

