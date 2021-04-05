MAPS (MAPS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. MAPS has a market capitalization of $87.78 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAPS alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026038 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.