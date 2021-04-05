Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,715 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Manchester United worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $632.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

