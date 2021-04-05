Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 434,697 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,697 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $136.54 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

