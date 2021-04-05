Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $162.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

