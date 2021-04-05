Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 2,030 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,733,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

