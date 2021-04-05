Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 315 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

NYSE:K opened at $63.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

