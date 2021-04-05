Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $395.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.34. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.55 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

