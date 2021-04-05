Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,478,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $1,455,985.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,559,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,381 shares of company stock worth $40,850,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.85 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

