Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,879,591. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $51.42 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

