Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $509,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 68,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 743.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares during the last quarter.

EDV stock opened at $127.17 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.61.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

