Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $477,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $7,615,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $27,564,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $19,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $64.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,635,602 shares of company stock valued at $299,859,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

