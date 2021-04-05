Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $409,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $968.10.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,175.19 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $611.82 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,116.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

