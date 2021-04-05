Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 5,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

