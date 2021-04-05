Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. 86,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,027,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

