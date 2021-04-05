LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $27.67.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.