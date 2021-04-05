LPL Financial LLC Purchases 9,227 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.29% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLLV opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $44.10.

