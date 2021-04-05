LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,388 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 69,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 50,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $11.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.32.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

