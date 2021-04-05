LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 226.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Livent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Livent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -209.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

