LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 148,736 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

FCT opened at $12.25 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

