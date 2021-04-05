Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $107.98 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $120.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

