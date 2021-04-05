Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.66 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,579 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after acquiring an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

