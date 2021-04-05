Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.19 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,507,000 after buying an additional 4,021,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

