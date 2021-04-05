Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $174.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.06 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average is $161.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.