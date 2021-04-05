Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives €245.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €245.41 ($288.71).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

LIN stock opened at €237.45 ($279.35) on Friday. Linde has a twelve month low of €150.05 ($176.53) and a twelve month high of €239.50 ($281.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €217.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €210.19.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

