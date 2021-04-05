Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,816,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 275,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $18.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

