Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK opened at $25.63 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

