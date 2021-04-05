Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $27.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

