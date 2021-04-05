Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.