Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SDY opened at $118.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $119.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

