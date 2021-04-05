Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

IWD opened at $152.86 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

