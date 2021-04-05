Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 435.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $338,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $152.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average of $134.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

