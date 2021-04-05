Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 655 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $365.97 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $200.00 and a 12-month high of $382.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.47 and a 200-day moving average of $341.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.