Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,147 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

